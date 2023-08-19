Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi hails Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, mobiles for transaction revolution

Latest news today (August 19): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankar refers 3 bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act to Standing Committee on Home Affairs



Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar has referred the three proposed bills, which seek to replace British-era criminal laws, to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs for examination. Rajya Sabha has asked the Standing Committee to submit its report within three months.

Udyan Express train catches fire at Bengaluru Railway Station

The Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express caught fire on Saturday after reaching its destination, KSR Bengaluru Station (commonly known as Bengaluru City Railway Station), reports said. There were no casualties reported as a result of the incident.

China launches military operations as stern warning to Taiwan

China has launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises around Taiwan which Beijing has termed as a “stern warning” to “Taiwan independence” separatists against colluding with foreign elements, ANI reported.

No FIR will be filed against entrepreneurs, traders in UP without investigation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a preliminary investigation be conducted before filing a First Information Report against traders and entrepreneurs. This move aims to reduce the number of baseless FIRs filed against businesspersons and traders in the state, which frequently results in harassment and undue pressure, an ANI report says.

Assam BJP leader Rajen Gohain resigns from cabinet post

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the delimitation of Nagaon Parliamentary constituency, Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain on Friday resigned from the post of Chairman of Assam Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited.

Russia announces sanctions on ICC prosecutor, UK ministers; bars 54 UK citizens from entering Moscow

Russia has announced fresh sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor who had sought the arrest of President Vladimir Putin and UK ministers who opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ANI report said.

One pilgrim dies after falling 300 feet down

A 50-year-old pilgrim died on Friday late night while returning from the holy Amarnath Cave as he slipped near Kalimata and fell 300 feet down, reports said. The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar Shah, was a resident of Tumba village in Rohtas District of Bihar.

Kejriwal, Mann to address AAP event in Raipur during day-long visit



Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday, his third trip to the poll-bound state in the past five months. Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the duo will address an AAP workers’ convention here at Jainam Manas Bhavan opposite Raipur airport at 12 noon, reports said.

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C



There was rainfall in parts of Delhi early Saturday and the city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).