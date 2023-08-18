Breaking News LIVE: Budha Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security

Latest news today (August 18): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Two killed in Indore as security guard opens fire after argument over dogs

Two persons died and six people sustained injuries when a man opened fire on some of his neighbours after an argument over pet dogs in Indore, reports said.

Over 30 injured after private bus overturns in Thrissur

More than thirty people have been injured after a private bus overturned near Kanimangalam in Kerala’s Thrissur district. The reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Two persons rob customers with fake massage services, arrested

Two persons were arrested by the Delhi Police who lured five people in the name of providing massage and later robbed them in a hotel, the reports said.

Budha Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security

The 10-day Budha Amarnath Yatra has started on Friday with a batch of over 1,000 pilgrims leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for Jammu and Kashmir’s mountainous Poonch district.

Jadavpur University student death: Authorities make I-card mandatory to enter campus

Days after the death of a first-year undergraduate student on the college campus, Jadavpur University (JU) authorities have rolled out various measures, including making identity cards mandatory for visitors to enter the campus at night and installing CCTVs at strategic points.

Yamuna drops below danger mark to 203.92 metres

The water level of the Yamuna in the national capital has dropped below the danger level. The water level of the Yamuna was recorded at 203.92 metres at 7 am.

River Pranmati swells in Chamoli; waterlogging in Dehradun

Water level in Pranmati river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has increased to a great extent following incessant rainfall in the state, which has been witnessed massive flooding and landslides. Authorities have alerted the locals in the area to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.