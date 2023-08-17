Breaking News LIVE: Kerala government to deliver free kit for Onam celebration

Latest news today (August 17): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Kerala government to deliver free kit for Onam celebration

The Kerala cabinet meeting held by the Chief Minister of Kerala has issued a statement to provide 6 lakh free kits to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) card holders and residents of welfare institutions in the state on the occasion of Onam 2023. The kit will include a list of items that are used for the festival like tea, whole and split varieties of green gram, semolina payasam mix, ghee, cashew nuts, coconut oil, sambar powder, chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, toor dal, powdered salt and a cloth bag as per the statement.