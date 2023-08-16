Breaking News LIVE: NCB arrests 7 seized 110 kg of pseudoephedrine tablets

Latest news today (August 16): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Centre renames Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library

The centre officially renamed the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library on August 14 to Prime Ministers Museum and Library Society. It was done on account of the meeting that happened in mid-June involving Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Vice-President of the Society and approved by the Executive Council. The plea to rename the museum was requested by the Cultural Minister.

NCB arrests 7 seized 110 kg of pseudoephedrine tablets

The Narcotics Control Bureau of Guwahati and Imphal busted an international trafficking network and arrested 7 people who were caught transporting 110.5 kilograms of pseudoephedrine tablets from India to Myanmar. It is believed to be one of the biggest breakthroughs as per the officials.