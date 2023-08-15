scorecardresearch
Breaking News LIVE: Google doodle celebrates textile heritage of India on 77th Independence Day

Breaking News LIVE: President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 03 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 01 personnel for their respective acts of valour and gallantry.

Latest news today (August 15): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Google doodle celebrates textile heritage of India on 77th Independence Day

Google, the search engine, celebrated the 77th Independence day of India by its popular Google doodle of the rich textile industry of India depicting a digital tapestry of interwoven fabrics. The illustration is inspired by a Delhi-based artist Namrata Kumar.

Bosnia man killed ex-wife on Instagram on live, protests uproar

Bosnia people came on streets protesting against women violence after a man caught attention who killed his ex-wife on an Instagram livestream. Protests are taking place in various Bosnian cities including the capital, Sarajevo.

3 Delhi Fire Service personnel to get gallantry medal on Independence Day

The Government of India will be awarding gallantry medals to three Delhi Fire Service personnel on the occasion of 77th Independence Day for their distinguished services. “On the occasion of Independence Day, 2023, 53 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals. Out of these, President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 03 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 01 personnel for their respective acts of valour and gallantry,” read the Ministry of Home Affairs press release. (ANI)

First published on: 15-08-2023 at 07:06 IST

