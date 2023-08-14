Breaking News LIVE: Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of Independence Day; police check vehicles

Latest news today (August 14): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Fire breaks out at private company in Noida, no casualties

A fire broke out at a private company in Noida Sector 88. The fire has been extinguished and there are no casualties, reports said. According to a preliminary probe, the fire ignited from the transformer outside the company.

Seven killed, 3 missing after cloudburst in Himachal’s Solan

Five people were killed and three persons have been missing following a cloudburst at Jadon village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan. Incessant showers in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours have triggered landslides, blocking several roads, including the Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks. (READ MORE)

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to those who lost their lives during India’s partition and recalled the sufferings of people in that period on the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of Independence Day; police check vehicles

Delhi Police have beefed up security arrangements in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Police personnel checked vehicles as security has been beefed up across the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Glasses on door of Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi house found broken

Two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi residence have reportedly been found broken. A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses. Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway.

North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made another inspection tour of major munitions factories and ordered a drastic increase in production of missiles and other weapons, a PTI report said, days before South Korea and the US begin annual military drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

Mouth taped by robbers, 70-year-old woman dies, husband injured

A 70-year-old woman died and her husband was injured after their mouths were taped and hands tied allegedly by three robbers inside their flat in south Mumbai before the accused decamped with gold and other valuables. The incident took place on Sunday morning in Yusuf Manzil building in Tardeo area, the victims – Surekha Agarwal and her 75-year-old husband Madan Mohan Agarwal – were the only residents of the flat, reports said.