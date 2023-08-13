scorecardresearch
Breaking news LIVE: Full dress rehearsals for Independence Day celebrations underway at Red Fort 

Breaking news LIVE: Two days ahead of Independence Day celebrations. security tightens up in New Delhi and full dress rehearsals begin at Red Fort.

Top Headlines Today

Latest news today (August 13): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi flags off ‘Tiranga Rally’ in Delhi

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi has flagged off the ‘Tiranga Rally’ in the national capital stating that Independence Day is around the corner and people are full of energy and enthusiasm about the celebration.

Full dress rehearsals for Independence Day celebrations underway at Red Fort 

Preparations for Independence Day have intensified as full dress rehearsals of different armed forces are underway at Red Fort in New Delhi when two days are left for the big day.

Security tightens in Delhi ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police have beefed up security arrangements in the national capital. Delhi Police has put up stringent security arrangements and intensified patrolling and checking of vehicles.

7 members of a family die in collision between car, bus 

Seven people from one family died on the spot and two were seriously injured including a child in a horrific bus and car collision in Banthadi Village, Rajasthan. The car was coming from Sikar when on a turn, it collided with a bus at Titri Chauraha of Banthadi village.

First published on: 13-08-2023 at 09:59 IST

