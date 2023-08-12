scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Breaking news LIVE: CRPF jawan found dead inside camp in J-K’s Pulwama Srinagar

Top trending news on August 12: A CRPF jawan was found dead inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a suspected case of suicide, officials said.

Written by Annu Mandal
Updated:
breaking news, breaking news today, breaking news LIVE, breaking news on August 11
Top Headlines today

Latest news today (August 12): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

PM Modi addresses G20 anti-corruption ministerial meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting virtually in Kolkata. He highlighted that India has a zero tolerance policy against corruption and stated, “ “India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption.”

CRPF jawan found dead inside camp in J-K’s Pulwama Srinagar

A CRPF jawan was found dead inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a suspected case of suicide, officials said. According to preliminary reports, Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead at Chursoo in the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district after gunshots were heard around 2 am, the officials said. The investigators believe Kumar may have committed suicide, they said. (PTI)

Also Read

‘Tiranga’ rally to be organised on August 13, J-K

A massive rally is organised in Jammu Kashmir on August 13, Sunday, ahead of the 75th year of Independence. According to Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, the area will be guarded during the rally with high security.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-08-2023 at 10:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS