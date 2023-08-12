Breaking news LIVE: CRPF jawan found dead inside camp in J-K’s Pulwama Srinagar

Latest news today (August 12): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

PM Modi addresses G20 anti-corruption ministerial meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting virtually in Kolkata. He highlighted that India has a zero tolerance policy against corruption and stated, “ “India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption.”

CRPF jawan found dead inside camp in J-K’s Pulwama Srinagar

A CRPF jawan was found dead inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a suspected case of suicide, officials said. According to preliminary reports, Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead at Chursoo in the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district after gunshots were heard around 2 am, the officials said. The investigators believe Kumar may have committed suicide, they said. (PTI)

‘Tiranga’ rally to be organised on August 13, J-K

A massive rally is organised in Jammu Kashmir on August 13, Sunday, ahead of the 75th year of Independence. According to Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, the area will be guarded during the rally with high security.