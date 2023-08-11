Breaking News LIVE: Successful launch of Luna-25 ends Russia’s space hiatus!

Latest news today (August 11): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Russia launches Luna-25 into space

Russia on Friday marked its reentry into the space exploration sector as it successfully launched Luna-25 into the space on Friday. This is the first lunar mission by Russia in last 47 years! Luna-25 mission is scheduled to make a soft landing on south pole of Moon. This region is supposed to have pockets of water ice. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3, which is also on its way for same destination, congratulated Luna -25 for successful launch.

Uttarakhand braces for more rains

The India Meteorological Department has once again issued a ‘red alert’ for several districts of Uttarakhand. The IMD says that for next 72 hours, the state will witness very heavy rainfall and landslides. The state police have also warned people of not venturing out unless absolutely necessary. The thunderstorm forecast comes at a time when Uttarakhand is already facing severe waterlogging and sudden rise in river levels.

Maui wildfire death toll rises to 53

The devastating wildfire in Hawaii’s Maui has claimed 53 lives so far. Local officials say that the toll is Liley to go up as the assess the extent of the damages. In Lahania, over 1,000 homes were burnt to ashes in the inferno, a Reuters report said.

Intrusion bid thwarted in Punjab

A Border Security Forces team successfully thwarted an intrusion bid by an alleged Pakistani national along the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran on Friday. The intruder was shot dead after the Indian troops noticed suspicious movement in the border area, a PTI report said.