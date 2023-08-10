scorecardresearch
Breaking News LIVE: 2 people assembling crude bomb injured in blast in West Bengal

Breaking news on August 10:

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
breaking news, breaking news today, breaking news LIVE, breaking news on August 10
Top Headlines Today

Latest news today (August 10):

Staffers at Telangana govt office wear helmets at work

A video of government officials wearing helmets at work went viral. The clip further shows the roof and walls of the office in a deteriorating state and likely to collapse any moment. According to reports, the pitiable condition of the roof and walls at the office prompted officials to wear helmets at work, fearing accidents or an untoward incident.

2 people assembling crude bomb injured in blast in West Bengal

Two people were seriously injured in an explosion which took place while they were allegedly assembling a crude bomb in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, ANI reported.

UAE Minister of State meets Tunisia President

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia. During the meeting, they discussed relations between the UAE and Tunisia, as well as opportunities to advance ties for the benefit of the two countries.

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 07:09 IST

