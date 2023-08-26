scorecardresearch
Chief Minister Pema Khandu approved cabinet decisions of increasing the number of seats for MBBS as well as medical posts in Arunachal Pradesh.

Latest news today (August 26): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Arunachal: 1,588 new posts created in health dept; MBBS seats increased

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu approved cabinet decisions of increasing the number of seats for MBBS as well as medical posts in the state. Arunachal Pradesh government has increased 1,588 posts in the Department of Health and Family Welfare and MBBS seats at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) will be increased from 50 to 110.

Fire in Madurai railway station, Tamil Nadu, 8 dies blame “illegal cylinder”

A fire broke out in a stationary train on Madurai railway station, Tamil Nadu, resulting in 8 deaths and 20 injured, sent to hospital for treatment. According to the authority claims, the cause of the sudden fire break out was an “illegal gas cylinder” smuggled by private party coach.

First published on: 26-08-2023 at 10:11 IST

