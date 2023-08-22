scorecardresearch
Breaking News LIVE: IED found at Jammu’s Nagrota defused

Breaking news on August 22: Earlier, a suspicious object was spotted alongside the highway at Nagrota in Jammu.

Latest news today (August 22): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, says UN

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has killed over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis so far this year – already surpassing last year’s annual figures and the highest number since 2005, the U.N. Mideast envoy said.Tor Wennesland told the U.N. Security Council that the upswing in violence is being fueled by growing despair about the future, with the Palestinians still seeking an independent state.

IED found at Jammu’s Nagrota defused

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was found in Jammu’s Nagrota has been defused without causing any damage, reports said.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 05:00 IST

