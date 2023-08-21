Breaking news LIVE: Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi’s Nilothi Village

Latest news today (August 21): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi’s Nilothi Village

A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Nilothi Village neighborhood of West Delhi, according to officials. Delhi Fire Service personnel reported that eleven fire tenders in all had been dispatched to the scene and were now performing dousing operations. Officials claimed there have been no reports of casualties or injuries to date.

Jodhpur Farmers’ protest for uninterrupted electricity supply enters fifth day

The farmers of Jodhpur have been protesting for seven hours of uninterrupted electricity supply and power connections for the last five days. Besides seven hours uninterrupted power supply for agriculture and immediately issuing transformers to farmers who have deposited money for electricity connections, a demand for reserve stock of five transformers in every division to expedite replacement of the burnt transformers has also been put forth. There have been talks between the farmers and Jodhpur power distribution company (Discom) 3 times but did not solve the problem.