Breaking news LIVE: Ahead of historic landing on moon, Chandryaan 2 and 3 establish chatline

Two Pak smugglers held in Punjab’s Ferozepur with 29.26 Kg drugs

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force and Punjab Police foiled a smuggling bid in Ferozepur district with the arrest of two Pakistani smugglers and recovered 26 packets of contraband drugs, according to an official statement. “On the intervening night of August 20 -21, 2023, on specific information, a Joint Operation was conducted by BSF and Punjab Police (CI Ferozepur) on the bank of river Sutlej near village Gatti Matar in District Ferozepur,” said the Public Relations Officer, BSF, Punjab in the statement. (ANI)

Kejriwal will join opposition alliance, INDIA meeting in Mumbai

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind /kejriwal has confirmed to attend the meeting of the opposition alliance, INDIA that is scheduled to be later this month on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.

Chandrayaan 2 welcomes Chandrayaan 3 before it lands on the moon

One of the proud launches of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is Chandrayaan-3 which is set to soft land on the moon on August 23, 2023. As it comes closer to the moon, our lander module is welcomed by Chandrayaan-2 which has been in space for 4 years now. The official account of ISRO has announced the meeting of these two lander modules on X, formally called Twitter, as it says, “Welcome, buddy!”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

‘Welcome, buddy!’

Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM.



Two-way communication between the two is established.



MOX has now more routes to reach the LM.



Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST.#Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

Telangana CM announces first list for Assembly elections

Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao releases a list of candidates for the upcoming State Elections. CM to contest from Kamareddy and Gajwel and minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) from Sircilla. (ANI)

Delhi officer accused of rape arrested

Latest reports say that the Delhi government officer, who has been accused of raping his friend’s teenage daughter, has been arrested by the police today. An NDTV report says that Premoday Khakha repeatedly raped his friend’s daughter during her stay at his residence for five months. The cops say that the girl is not in condition to make the statement regarding the allegations.

Russia warns F-16 donations will escalate war with Ukraine

Russia on Monday condemned a decision by Denmark and the Netherlands to donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, saying the move would escalate the conflict. Denmark and the Netherlands on Sunday announced they would supply F-16s to Ukraine, with the first six due to be delivered around New Year. (Reuters)

Asia Cup 2023: Here’s full list of India’s squad for this year

Rohit Sharma (skipper), Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah

Kejriwal orders suspension of WCD officer accused of raping minor

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of a Delhi government officer accused of raping a minor several times and impregnating her. The chief minister has also sought a report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 5 pm, officials said. The officer of the Delhi government’s women and child development department has been booked for allegedly raping his friend’s minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police had said on Sunday. (PTI) (READ MORE)

17 Indians evacuated from Libya

Following persistent efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 17 Indian nationals who were being held hostage by an armed group in Libya have been freed and returned to India, according to sources with knowledge of the situation on Monday. On Sunday night, the Punjab and Haryana-born Indians arrived in Delhi.

Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi’s Nilothi Village

A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Nilothi Village neighborhood of West Delhi, according to officials. Delhi Fire Service personnel reported that eleven fire tenders in all had been dispatched to the scene and were now performing dousing operations. Officials claimed there have been no reports of casualties or injuries to date.

Jodhpur Farmers’ protest for uninterrupted electricity supply enters fifth day

The farmers of Jodhpur have been protesting for seven hours of uninterrupted electricity supply and power connections for the last five days. Besides seven hours uninterrupted power supply for agriculture and immediately issuing transformers to farmers who have deposited money for electricity connections, a demand for reserve stock of five transformers in every division to expedite replacement of the burnt transformers has also been put forth. There have been talks between the farmers and Jodhpur power distribution company (Discom) 3 times but did not solve the problem.