Latest news today (August 20): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Kerala govt commences distribution of social security to 60 lakh beneficiaries

The welfare board pension of Kerala government has initiated the distribution of social security worth of Rs 3,200 each to around 60 lakh beneficiaries for the month May and June. The government has been allotted Rs 1,762 crore, in the light of upcoming Onam festival. Earlier the government used to distribute Rs. 1,600 only.

18 killed in road accident in Pakistan’s Punjab province

As many as 18 people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident at a motorway in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Sunday. Many women and children were among those killed when a passenger bus carrying about 40 persons smashed into a pick-up carrying diesel drums and caught fire on the Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian, Geo News reported. (PTI)

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi, who served in office during 1984-89 and also India’s youngest Prime Minister, on his 79th birth anniversary.

DMK’s anti-NEET hunger strike underway in Tamil Nadu

Under the leadership of state minister and head of the party’s youth wing Udhayanidhi Stalin, the ruling DMK has launched a state-wide hunger strike calling for the elimination of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). At the beginning of the demonstration in Valluvar Kottam, major DMK figures like Duraimurugan, Ma Subramanian, and PK Sekar Babu, as well as party MPs and MLAs and Chennai Mayor Priya R, joined Udhayanidhi. On one stage, a collage of medical aspirants, including S Anita of Ariyalur, who allegedly committed suicide because of NEET was on show, along with flower tributes.



