PM Modi to address B20 Summit India 2023 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023 in the national capital. Taking to X (former Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said, “At 12 noon, 27th August, I will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023. This platform is bringing together a wide range of stakeholders working in the business world.”

50 injured as Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Awami League clash

At least 50 leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were injured after Awami League men allegedly opened fire. In Comilla, the Awami League men, who are the supporters of Lalmai Upazila Parishad chairman Kamrul Hasan and Comilla Sadar Dakshin Upazila Parishad chairman Golam Sarwar allegedly opened fire and attacked the BNP leaders. The local BNP men also alleged that the Awami League men vandalised their programme venue.