Breaking News on June 13, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi calls Gujarat CM, takes stalk of situation

According to the latest updates by IMD, Biparjoy lay centered at 0230 IST on June 13, 2023 over Northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar & 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. It will cross Saurashtra & Kutch near Jakhau Port by evening of June 15, 2023 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel where they discussed the status and preparation regarding the likely landfall of Biparjoy.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi received details regarding the status of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat and the preparedness of the system through a telephonic conversation. He assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat in this situation of disaster,” the Gujarat CM said in a tweet.

Fire at Bhopal’s Satpura Bhawan doused after 13 hours

The fire that engulfed Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal on Monday, has finally been doused after 13 hours of effort. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked for Rajnath Singh’s support and called for the Indian Air Force to douse the blaze. According to multiple reports, Special IAF aircraft were flown to Bhopal to help put out the fire. Media reports suggest that teh building was evacuated in time and no one was injured.