Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf killed in firing in Prayagraj days after son’s encounter

Gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were fatally shot by unknown attackers while they were being accompanied by police to a medical college. This incident was particularly striking, given that Ahmad’s son was killed in a police encounter just two days prior in Jhansi. A police official stated that three suspects have been detained in connection with the killings, PTI reported.

Media personnel following the police escorting Ahmad and his brother to the hospital for a medical checkup captured the shooting on camera. The footage shows at least two individuals firing at close range, causing Ahmad and his brother to fall to the ground. The police quickly overpowered the attackers, and the bullet-riddled bodies of the victims were removed from the scene, news agency PTI reported. The incident caused tension to spread throughout the area.

A video of the firing has also surfaced. Following is the video posted by ANI. Viewer discretion is advised.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media.



(Warning: Disturbing Visuals) pic.twitter.com/xCmf0kOfcQ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Ahmad and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for a court hearing related to their involvement in the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.