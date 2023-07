Latest news today (July 25): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on al major news, views and much more through the day.

Yamuna river flows above danger mark

Yamuna water level was recorded at 205.45 metres early on Tuesday morning. It has been four days since the water level rose above the danger mark, it had previously receded after a few days of flood-like situation in low-lying parts of Delhi.