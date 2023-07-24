scorecardresearch
Breaking News LIVE: Amid heavy security, ASI begins survey of Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi

Breaking News LIVE: The ASI investigation began at 7 am today even as the Supreme Court is slated to hear the Anjuman Intejamia Masajid’s plea later in the day.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
breaking news, breaking news today, breaking news on July 24, breaking news LIVE
Top Headlines Today

Latest news today (July 24): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on al major news, views and much more through the day.

X is coming – Elon Musk announces Twitter logo change

Twitter boss Elon Musk has announced that the logo of the micro-blogging site will change shortly. After the Sunday announcement, Musk tweeted on Monday morning again with just a single letter post – ‘X’. This would be one of the biggest change that Twitter will see after Musk bought the company for $44 billion last year. 

Landslide on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

A landslide struck part of the crucial Pune-Mumbai Expressway in the early hours of Monday. Latest reports say that a landslide was reported from Raigad’s Adoshi village. No one was injured in the incident. The vehicular traffic was briefly stopped to clear the debris.  

ASI begins Gyanvapi survey

The Archeological Survey of India on Monday commenced the inspection of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi amid heavy security. The ASI survey will not include ‘Wazukhana.’  (READ MORE)

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 08:48 IST

