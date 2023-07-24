Latest news today (July 24): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on al major news, views and much more through the day.

X is coming – Elon Musk announces Twitter logo change

Twitter boss Elon Musk has announced that the logo of the micro-blogging site will change shortly. After the Sunday announcement, Musk tweeted on Monday morning again with just a single letter post – ‘X’. This would be one of the biggest change that Twitter will see after Musk bought the company for $44 billion last year.

Landslide on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

A landslide struck part of the crucial Pune-Mumbai Expressway in the early hours of Monday. Latest reports say that a landslide was reported from Raigad’s Adoshi village. No one was injured in the incident. The vehicular traffic was briefly stopped to clear the debris.

ASI begins Gyanvapi survey

The Archeological Survey of India on Monday commenced the inspection of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi amid heavy security. The ASI survey will not include ‘Wazukhana.’ (READ MORE)