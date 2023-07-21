scorecardresearch
Breaking News LIVE: Varanasi Court to announce verdict on Gyanvapi Mosque scientific survey plea today

Breaking News on July 21: PM Modi addresses G20 labour ministers’ meet

Top Headlines today

Latest news today (July 20): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on al major news, views and much more through the day.

PM Modi addresses G20 meet

At the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting, PM Narendra Modi says, “It is fortunate that this meeting is happening in a country that has had the experience of creating a large number of technology jobs during the last such technology-led transformation.” PM Modi further added that “…The amazing work done by frontline health & other workers in India during COVID showed their skills and dedication. It also reflected our culture of service & compassion. Indeed, India has the potential to become one of the largest providers of skilled workforce for the world.”

Heavy rainfall in Chamoli

Due to heavy rains in Chamoli district since last night, a part of Gairsain-Karnprayag NH 109 washed away near Kalimati. People going from Gairsain to Karnprayag and Nainital are stranded on both sides of the road. (ANI)

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 08:41 IST

