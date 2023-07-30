scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Breaking news LIVE: ISRO successfully launches Singapore’s earth observation satellite

Breaking News on July 30: ISRO succeeded in placing seven Singaporean satellites which were launched from Sriharikotha, Andhra Pradesh

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
breaking news, breaking news today, breaking news LIVE, breaking news on July 28
Top Headlines Today

Latest news today (July 30): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more through the day.

ISRO successfully places seven Singaporean satellites

Seven Singaporean satellites were successfully launched by ISRO’s tried-and-true PSLV rocket on Sunday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikotha and placed in their respective orbits. The primary satellite separated 23 minutes after takeoff, followed by six more co-passenger spacecraft that were subsequently launched into their designated orbits.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-07-2023 at 10:02 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS