Breaking news LIVE: 2 buses collide in Maharashtra’s Buldana, 6 died 21 injured

Biden administration urged to make priority dates current for Indian Green Card applicants

A group of US lawmakers has urged the Biden administration to take executive action to make priority dates current for Green Card applicants from India to reduce the 195-year-long wait period which has left them in a constant state of limbo.

Led by Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Larry Bucshon, the bipartisan group of 56 lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting the administration take executive action to provide relief to high-skilled employment-based visa holders. (PTI)

2 buses collide in Maharashtra’s Buldana, 6 died 21 injured

A passenger bus carrying pilgrims from the Amarnath Yatra to Hingoli collided with another passenger bus on National Highway 6 in Malkapur town of Maharashtra. The accident caused 6 deaths and 21 injured badly as they were took to nearest hospital for treatment.