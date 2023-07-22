Breaking news LIVE: Delhi flood victims returns to relief camps as Yamuna water level rises

Latest news today (July 22): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on al major news, views and much more through the day.

Maharashtra landslide took 22 lives, NDRF continues search

On Saturday, a landslide hit the people of Irshalgad in Raigad, a tribal village in Maharashtra, with a total death toll of 22, while search is going on in hope to rescue people by The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Delhi flood victims returns to relief camps as Yamuna water level rises

The water level of Yamuna has again crossed the danger mark of 205, forcing atleast 100 people to move back to relief camps near Signature bridge of North Delhi.