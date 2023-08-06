Breaking news LIVE: Suspension of mobile internet services in Nuh, Haryana extends till August 8

Latest news today (August 6): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Suspension of mobile internet services in Nuh, Haryana extends till August 8

Mobile internet services suspension has been extended till August 8 by the Haryana government. The order has been passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stating that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense.