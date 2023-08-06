scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Breaking news LIVE: Suspension of mobile internet services in Nuh, Haryana extends till August 8

Breaking news LIVE:

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
breaking news, breaking news today, breaking news LIVE, breaking news on August 4
Top Headlines Today

Latest news today (August 6): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Suspension of mobile internet services in Nuh, Haryana extends till August 8

Mobile internet services suspension has been extended till August 8 by the Haryana government. The order has been passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stating that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-08-2023 at 10:11 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS