scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Breaking news LIVE: Manipur goes on general strike for 24-hrs

Breaking News LIVE: Manipur went on a general strike for 24 hours by the co-ordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies, making public transport, schools, offices and market places closed since last midnight.

Written by Annu Mandal
Updated:
breaking news, breaking news today, breaking news LIVE, breaking news on August 4
Top Headlines Today

Latest news today (August 4): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Godhan Nyay Yojna corruption: BJP blames Congress-led govt, claim to use MNREGA funds

Former Minister and BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal has accused the current government in Chhattisgarh for the corruption of Godhan Nyay Yojna which aimed to support farmers and cattle rearers by buying cow dung at low cost. On Friday, the minister alleged that the state government has spent the fund of MNREGA.

24-hrs general strike in Manipur

The state, Manipur, went on a general strike for 24 hours by the co-ordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies, making public transport, schools, offices and market places closed since last midnight. The committee has called the strike to not make it harder for normal people but with the aim to pressure the government according to the committee’s convenor L Binod.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-08-2023 at 10:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS