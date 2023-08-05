Breaking news LIVE: Manipur goes on general strike for 24-hrs

Latest news today (August 4): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Godhan Nyay Yojna corruption: BJP blames Congress-led govt, claim to use MNREGA funds

Former Minister and BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal has accused the current government in Chhattisgarh for the corruption of Godhan Nyay Yojna which aimed to support farmers and cattle rearers by buying cow dung at low cost. On Friday, the minister alleged that the state government has spent the fund of MNREGA.

24-hrs general strike in Manipur

The state, Manipur, went on a general strike for 24 hours by the co-ordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies, making public transport, schools, offices and market places closed since last midnight. The committee has called the strike to not make it harder for normal people but with the aim to pressure the government according to the committee’s convenor L Binod.