Breaking news LIVE: 3 dead in Nuh clashes, tension spreads to other parts of Haryana

Breaking news on August 01: Haryana | All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres in Faridabad district will remain closed today, August 1: District Information & Public Relations Officer, Faridabad

Written by Breaking News Desk
Latest news today (August 01): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

3 dead in Nuh clashes, tension spreads to other parts of Haryana

A communal violence broke out between Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Haryana’s Nuh, killing 3 people, including 2 home guards. The government has suspended the internet, prohibitory orders were imposed, and the state Home Minister sought additional forces from the Centre, claiming that “3,000-4,000 people were being held hostage in a temple”.

Bridge girder collapses during construction in Maharashtra, kills 14 construction worker

In a construction work of Samruddhi Expressway in Thane, Maharashtra, a heavy bridge girder collapsed early morning, crushing 14 worker’s lives. Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and reported the death toll might increases.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 07:00 IST

