BREAKING: Former MP DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla appointed as CBI director

By: | Updated: February 2, 2019 6:04 PM

Shukla was selected by a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rishi Kumar Shukla, CBI director, Rishi Kumar Shukla CBI, Rishi Kumar Shukla details, Rishi Kumar Shukla news, CBI news, CBI director news, new cbi directorThe 1983 batch officer has served as the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh.

IPS Rishi Kumar Shukla has been appointed as the new CBI director. He was selected by a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. The 1983 batch officer has served as the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh.

Shukla has been appointed for a period of two years.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the DoPT said: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee approved the appointment of Shri Rishi Kumar Shukla, IPS(MP:1983) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) vice Shri Alok Kumar Verma, IPS(AGMU:1979), for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office.”

Shukla is at present chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation. He will take charge from interim director M Nageshwar Rao who was appointed by the government after Alok Verma was sacked following the corruption charges.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BREAKING: Former MP DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla appointed as CBI director
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition