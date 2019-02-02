BREAKING: Former MP DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla appointed as CBI director

The 1983 batch officer has served as the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh.

IPS Rishi Kumar Shukla has been appointed as the new CBI director. He was selected by a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. The 1983 batch officer has served as the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh.

Shukla has been appointed for a period of two years.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the DoPT said: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee approved the appointment of Shri Rishi Kumar Shukla, IPS(MP:1983) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) vice Shri Alok Kumar Verma, IPS(AGMU:1979), for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office.”

Shukla is at present chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation. He will take charge from interim director M Nageshwar Rao who was appointed by the government after Alok Verma was sacked following the corruption charges.