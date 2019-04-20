Breaking: Fire breaks out in Karol Bagh’s Gaffar market

By: | Updated: April 20, 2019 1:26 PM

With the operations firefighting underway, more details are awaited.

karol bagh hotel fire, karol bagh fire, gaffar market, delhi fire, delhi basement fire(Representational photo)

A fire broke out on Saturday in a building’s basement in the famed Gaffar market of Delhi’s Karol Bagh. As per news agency, ANI, four fire tenders are present at the site.

With the firefighting operations underway by the fire brigade, more details are awaited.

This comes two months after a fire in a Karol Bagh hotel killed 17 people and injured 35 in February. The fire had stated on the second floor of Arpit Palace Hotel that had 53 people in its 45-room building. The tragic blaze had raised several questions on regulations and paperwork pertaining to commercial buildings and fire safety in the heart of the capital.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Breaking: Fire breaks out in Karol Bagh’s Gaffar market
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition