Breaking: Fire breaks out in Karol Bagh’s Gaffar market

A fire broke out on Saturday in a building\u2019s basement in the famed Gaffar market of Delhi\u2019s Karol Bagh. As per news agency, ANI, four fire tenders are present at the site. With the firefighting operations underway by the fire brigade, more details are awaited. This comes two months after a fire in a Karol Bagh hotel killed 17 people and injured 35 in February. The fire had stated on the second floor of Arpit Palace Hotel that had 53 people in its 45-room building. The tragic blaze had raised several questions on regulations and paperwork pertaining to commercial buildings and fire safety in the heart of the capital.