BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Prime Minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

Updated: December 30, 2019 8:17:47 PM

Prime Minister's Office said: "There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex."

A fire broke out at Prime Minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg around 7:25 pm. The fire was caused by a short circuit. Nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. In a tweet, Prime Minister’s Office said: “There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex.”

The fire is very much under control now, the PMO said.

 

