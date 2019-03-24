BREAKING: Fire breaks out at an operation theatre in AIIMS

A Fire broke out at an operation theatre in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Center. Delhi Fire Department informed that fire broke out on the ground floor at AIIMS Trauma Center. No one is stranded.

#VISUALS Delhi: Fire breaks out at an operation theatre in AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Trauma Center, fire tenders present; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/PGGmZduX5p — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

Informing about the incident, Chief Fire officer Atul Garg told PTI that a call was received at 6.13 pm following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Hospital sources told news agency that patients had to be shifted to another ward and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor of the building.

The electricity supply has been stopped in the building for now and a short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, the report said.

(More details awaited)