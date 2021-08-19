  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal post-poll violence: Calcutta High Court orders court-monitored probe by CBI, SIT

By: |
Updated: August 19, 2021 11:47 AM

The Calcutta High Court had earlier ordered the NHRC chairman to constitute an inquiry committee to probe accusations of human rights violations during the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

West Bengal Post Poll violenceWest Bengal Post-poll violence: Hearing in the matter was concluded on August 3 and the order was reserved by the court.

The Calcutta High Court today ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into allegations of human rights violations, including murder and crime against women, rape in connection with the West Bengal post-poll violence cases. The High Court has entrusted all other cases to SIT for investigation. The SIT will also be monitored by the court, reported Bar and Bench. The HC also directed the CBI and the SIT to submit their reports within six weeks. It asked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government to extend all cooperation to investigating teams of the CBI and the SIT.

The hearing in the matter concluded on August 3 and the order was reserved by the High Court. The verdict was delivered by a five-judge bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and comprising justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar.

Related News

When the bench hearing the case assembled today, acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal said that there are different judgements but all are concurring. Several PILs were filed before the court alleging that people were assaulted, made to flee homes and their properties were destroyed in the post-poll violence and had sought an impartial probe into these allegations.

The bench had earlier ordered the NHRC to constitute an inquiry committee and probe the accusations of human rights violations due to post-poll violence. The NHRC had recommended handing over the investigation in grievous crimes like rape and murder to the CBI and said that the cases should be tried outside the state. The court has also accepted the NHRC committee report recommending a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe into all other cases and for adjudication, there should be fast track courts, special public prosecutors and a witness protection scheme.

On the other hand, the Mamata Banerjee government had opposed the NHRC report. Opposing the findings and recommendations of the NHRC committee report, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the West Bengal DGP, had claimed that the report was erroneous and biased. The state also claimed that a few members of the NHRC committee had links with the opposition BJP and had requested the court that the panel’s recommendations be rejected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal post-poll violence Calcutta High Court orders court-monitored probe by CBI SIT
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Muharram 2021: Know the date, significance, and history of the month of mourning
2Police complaint against Ram temple trust, Ayodhya mahant alleges fraud in land purchase
3Eyeing UP polls, Yogi Govt’s supplementary budget focuses on job creation