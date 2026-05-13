Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets under the Amul brand, on Wednesday (May 13) hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India, effective May 14, due to rising input costs. According to GCMMF, the last price increase took place on May 1, 2025.

It is reportedly said that the latest hike is expected to impact daily household expenses, especially at a time when food prices and living costs remain under pressure.

Which Amul milk variants will become costlier?

According to the company, the price increase will cover some of Amul’s most widely consumed milk products, including Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, Amul Cow Milk, Amul Buffalo Milk, Amul Slim & Trim, Amul Standard Milk and Amul T-Special.

In a statement, GCMMF said it has “increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre in major milk selling variants/packs across India effective from May 14”.

GCMMF said that the increase translates to about 2.5-3.5 per cent per litre, which is lower than the average food inflation.

“The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year,” GCMMF said.

The cooperative further said its member unions have also increased farmers’ procurement price by Rs 30 per kg of fat, which is a 3.7% increase over May 2025.