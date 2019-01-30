BREAKING: AgustaWestland accused Rajeev Saxena extradited to India

This is the second big extradition after Christian Michel in the multi-crore chopper scam.

Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena, a co-accused in the AgustaWestland scam, was extradited from UAE to India on Wednesday evening. He is likely to land in India on Wednesday night, sources told ANI.

Speaking on the development, Saxena’s lawyers Geeta Luthra and Prateek Yadav told ANI: “Rajiv Saxena was picked up by UAE state security from his residence this morning at 9:30 am (UAE time) and illegally extradited to India around 5:30 pm (UAE time).”

The lawyers said that there were no extradition proceedings started in the UAE and Saxena was not allowed access to his family or lawyers or essential daily medicine. “He was boarded onto a private jet from a private terminal at Dubai International Airport,” they said.

According to ANI, when Saxena’s lawyers asked to speak to UAE state security and demanded to understand what happened, they were told he’s on the flight and can’t be stopped. When they queried this further they were told: “Ask the Indian Government”.

This is the second big extradition after Christian Michel in the alleged multi-crore chopper scam.

Last year in October, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Saxena after the Enforcement Directorate told the court that he had not joined the investigation despite repeated summons against him.