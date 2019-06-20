BREAKING: 25 dead as bus falls into deep gorge in Himachal’s Kullu

Updated: June 20, 2019 6:42:09 PM

The rescue operations are currently underway. Giving an update about the accident, Kullu SP Shalini Agnihotri said 15 bodies have been recovered and 25 injured.

At least 25 people died and 35 got injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh, PTI reported. ANI reports that the bus carrying around 50 passengers was on its way from Banjar to Gadagushani. The rescue operations are currently underway.

According to reports, the bus bearing registration number HP 66-7065 fell into the over 300-meter-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district. Giving an update about the accident, Kullu SP Shalini Agnihotri said 15 bodies have been recovered and 25 injured.

