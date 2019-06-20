BREAKING: 25 dead as bus falls into deep gorge in Himachal’s Kullu

At least 25 people died and 35 got injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh, PTI reported. ANI reports that the bus carrying around 50 passengers was on its way from Banjar to Gadagushani. The rescue operations are currently underway. #UPDATE Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Shalini Agnihotri, on bus carrying 50 people fell into a gorge in Banjar area of Kullu: 15 bodies recovered, 25 injured. Rescue operations continue. #HimachalPradesh \u2014 ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019 According to reports, the bus bearing registration number HP 66-7065 fell into the over 300-meter-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district.\u00a0Giving an update about the accident, Kullu SP Shalini Agnihotri said 15 bodies have been recovered and 25 injured. (More details awaited)