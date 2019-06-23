BREAKING: 14 killed, 50 injured as pandaal falls during religious programme in Rajasthan’s Barmer

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a shamiana fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said. A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the shamiana was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it, Additional Superintendent of Police, Khinv Singh, said. Collapse of a \u2018Pandaal\u2019 in Rajasthan\u2019s Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery: PM @narendramodi \u2014 PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 23, 2019 \u091c\u0938\u094b\u0932,\u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u092e\u0947\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0925\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0902\u0924 \u0926\u0941\u0916\u0926, \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0939\u0948\u0964\u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0902\u0917\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947,\u0936\u094b\u0915\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092c\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0940\u0918\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0932\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0901 \u2014 Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 23, 2019 At least 14 persons have died in the incident, he added. He said the injured were rushed to different hospitals.