BREAKING: 14 killed, 50 injured as pandaal falls during religious programme in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Published: June 23, 2019 6:09:23 PM

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the shamiana was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it, Additional Superintendent of Police, Khinv Singh, said.

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a shamiana fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said. A ‘Ram Katha’ was organised at Jasol area of the district when the shamiana was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it, Additional Superintendent of Police, Khinv Singh, said.

At least 14 persons have died in the incident, he added. He said the injured were rushed to different hospitals.

