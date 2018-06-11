BRD Medical college tragedy: Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan’s brother shot at in Gorakhpur

Brother of suspended Gorakhpur-based BRD Medical College Hospital paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan came under a gun attack by unidentified miscreants on Sunday night. According to police, assailants opened fire on Kashif Jameel (35), the younger brother of Dr Kafeel Khan. He is now out of danger.

Police said that the incident took place when Jameel on his way home on a bike. The incident occurred in the Kotwali police station jurisdiction. As soon as passersby learnt of the crime, they rushed Jameel to a private hospital. However, the assailants managed to flee from the incident site.

Police said that they have recorded the Jameel’s statement and an investigation is underway to nab the miscreants. According to Jameel, two bike-borne miscreants had opened fire on him near the Durga Vahini crossing in the city.

“Jameel told us that two men on a motorcycle stopped him at around 10.30 pm near Durga Vahini crossing and fired three rounds at him. The assailants escaped on their motorcycle,” Kotwali police SHO Ghanshyam Tiwari said. Police added that Jameel will be shifted to a government hospital on Monday and further medical examination will be done.

Circle officer (city) Atul Kumar Chaubey said that Jameel is out of danger now but he has been kept under the supervision of doctors. “Jameel was undergoing treatment when police came to know. He is out of danger,” he said.

Jameel’s brother Dr Kafeel Khan is an accused in the death tragedy of over 30 children at the BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur last August. He was suspended by the government for negligence that led to the killing of kids. He was released from jail in April after spending eights months in prison.