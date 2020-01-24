Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives on 4-day India visit

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived here Friday on a four-day visit with an aim to further expand the already close strategic partnership with India.

Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at India’s 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26, besides holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry Vijay Thakur Singh said the focus of the Brazilian president’s visit will be to re-energise the ties in a number of key sectors.

“The visit of President Bolsonaro is an extremely important visit. It will be an opportunity to re-energise our strategic partnership and take it forward in a focused manner,” she had said at a press conference on Thursday.

Bolsonaro is accompanied by eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian Parliament, senior officials and a large business delegation.

It will be the third time that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the Republic Day.