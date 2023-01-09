Brazil riots: PM Modi expresses ‘deep concern’, says India will support authorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed “deep concern” over reports of riots in Brazil and said that India will extend all support to authorities.

“Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

On Sunday, supporters of far-right leader and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the Brazilian capital of Rio de Janeiro.

This happened a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reported AP.

Demonstrators broke security barricades, climbed on roofs, and smashed windows, of all three buildings. All of them were largely vacant over the weekend.

Authorities brought the situation under control of the buildings on Brasilia’s vast Three Powers Square after hours. Justice Minister Flavio Dino said that roughly 200 people had been arrested.