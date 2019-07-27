Branded as thief, minor boy lynched in Delhi; 6 held

Minor boy lynched in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area.

Delhi lynching: A minor boy in Delhi was beaten to death by a violent mob late on Thursday night on suspicion of being a thief. The incident took place in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area. Police told news agency PTI that the 16-year-old boy was caught allegedly stealing from a house by the owners.

A senior police officer told PTI that incident took place when the boy entered the house to commit burglary but was caught red-handed by the owners and some neighbours. The boy was allegedly thrashed by them till the morning and his body was dumped near the railway track.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The victim was a resident of Adarsh Nagar area where the crime took place.

Police said that an FIR under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station. So far, six persons including the owner of the house, identified as Mukesh, and five others have been arrested.