Brain behind ‘Jaago Re’ campaign is new chief of Arvind Kejriwal government’s advisory body

Jasmine Shah is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and Columbia University. Before working with the Delhi government, Shah worked with an NGO Janaagraha.

Jasmine ShahDuring his stint with the Bengaluru-based NGO, Jasmine Shah conceived the ‘Jaago Re’ voter awareness campaign.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-headed Delhi government on Monday appointed Jasmine Shah as vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), an advisory body of the government. The decision came months after the key Supreme Court verdict on July 4 pertaining to the power tussle between the Lieutenant-Governor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Shah has stated that the possibility of DDCD having more impact on policies was higher.

After taking the charge, Shah tweeted, saying, “It’s an honour and a privilege to serve as the VC of Delhi’s Dialogue and Development Commission. Thank you for the opportunity @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia sir! Will leave no stone unturned in ensuring Delhi govt’s policies have maximum impact on the lives of countless aam aadmi (sic).”

Shah also said that there has been a partial restoration of power to the elected government. He exuded confidence that the DDC was and will remain an advisory body. “As the government now has greater control over the implementing machinery, the likelihood of DDC positively impacting policies is higher. We are optimistic about what the DDC can achieve, Shah was quoted as saying by IE.

Who is Jasmine Shah?

Jasmine Shah is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and Columbia University. Shah is also an advisor to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. Before taking charge, Shah has been advising the Delhi government since 2016 on budgetary and transport policies. He succeeds Ashish Khetan, who resigned in April this year from the post.

Before working with the Delhi government, Shah worked with an NGO Janaagraha. During his stint with the Bengaluru-based NGO, he conceived the ‘Jaago Re’ voter awareness campaign. He also had an association with the MIT J-PAL poverty lab.

What is DDCD?

Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) was set up with purpose of conducting deliberations on ideas and identifying best practices and policies around the world. The DDCD was set up in February 2015. As per the norms and regulations, CM Kejriwal is the chairman of the Commission.

