‘Brahmins should always be at the helm of affairs,’ says Kerala High Court judge; here are his reasons

During his address, the Kerala high court judge listed the good qualities that brahmins possessed.

A Kerala High Court judge courted controversy when he said that Brahmins should always be at the helm of the affiars as they possessed ‘all good qualities’. Praising Brahmins at the Tamil Brahmins Global Meet organised by the Kerala Brahmana Sabha in Kochi on Friday, Justice V Chitambaresh praised the community for being ‘twice-born’ and having ‘all good qualities’.

“Who is a Brahmin? A Brahmin is twice born, because of his poorva janma sukratham (good deeds of his past life),” Chitambaresh was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The Kerala Justice then went on to list all the good qualities that brahmins possessed – clean habits, lofty thinking, sterling character, mostly vegetarian, a love of Carnatic music. Chitambaresh said that all these qualities rolled into one made a person a Brahmin.

He further added that a Brahmin loved people and was never communal. “He loves people, he is always considerate, he is an ahimsa vadi. He is one who liberally donates for any laudable cause. Such a person should always be at the helm of affairs,” Chitambaresh can be heard saying in a video shared on the Facebook page of The Post.

The judge also urged the community to fight for economic reservation and not agitate for caste-based or communal quota. He said that being on a constitutional position, he was not expressing his opinion, but asking the Brahmins to deliberate on whether reservation should be based on caste and community.

“A son of a Brahmin cook, even if he falls within the non-creamy layer, will not get any reservation. Whereas a son of a timber merchant, who belongs to the other backward communities, will get reservation if he is within the non-creamy layer. I am not expressing my opinion at all. It is for you to deliberate and put forward your views… As Raman said, karayunna kuttikke palulloo (only the crying child will get milk),” Chitambaresh said.

Justice Chitambaresh was sworn-in as an additional judge of the Kerala High Court in 2011, and was later elevated to the position of a permanent judge in 2012.