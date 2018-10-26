Brace yourselves, Delhi! Air pollution crisis could choke capital after November 1

The air quality crisis is expected to peak after Diwali, which is on November 7, due to the absence of a blanket ban on cracker bursting this year.

A crisis situation may erupt in the Delhi-NCR region after November 1 with ash-filled air particles from Punjab and Haryana likely to divert to the national capital due to a change in wind flow, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has warned.

Citing projections made by India Meteorological Department (IMD), EPCA member Sunita Narain Thursday said that weather conditions are projected to become adverse. The IMD prediction says that the winds would be coming from the west – Punjab and Haryana. The ventilation index is also expected to go down.

The air quality crisis is expected to peak after Diwali, which is on November 7, due to the absence of a blanket ban on cracker bursting this year. In its recent decision, the Supreme Court ruled that cracker-bursting will be allowed in Delhi but only for a time period of two hours.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital has deteriorated Friday, gradually inching towards the ‘severe’ category. Pollution monitoring authority the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the overall Air Quality Index of Delhi at 358 this morning, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. The Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research also reported an AQI in the ‘very poor’ category. On Thursday, the capital city recorded an AQI at 331.

According to CPCB data, the NCR cities of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Gurgaon also recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday.

On Monday, the air quality in the capital showed signs of improvement as it moved from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category. However, it dipped to ‘very poor’ again Wednesday even as firefighting continued at Bhalswa landfill site in north-west Delhi.