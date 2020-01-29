#BoycottIndigo trends on Twitter after airline slaps 6-month ban on Kunal Kamra for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Published: January 29, 2020 12:13:41 PM

On Tuesday, Kamra posted a video on his Twitter handle where he is seen mocking Arnab Goswami over his journalism.

State-owned carrier Air India also followed suit and barred Kamra from flying with the airline for an indefinite period.

The flying ban imposed on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra after he accosted TV anchor Arnab Goswami on board an Indigo flight has left Twitter divided. On Tuesday, Kamra posted a video on his Twitter handle where he is seen mocking Arnab Goswami over his journalism. Soon after he tweeted the video, Indigo Airlines, in a series of tweets, said that Kamra had been barred from flying on the airline for a period of six months.

“In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

State-owned carrier Air India also followed suit and barred Kamra from flying with the airline for an indefinite period. ” In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice (sic),” Air India tweeted.

The action by the two airlines, however, has left Twitter divided. While a section of people supported the travel restriction imposed by the airlines, some others called for Indigo’s boycott and termed its decision too harsh.

On the other hand, there were also a set of people who supported the airlines’ action and said it was important to set an example against unruly behaviour by passengers onboard flights.

Reacting to IndiGo’s action against Kamra, Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned.”

