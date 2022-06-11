Boycott TV channels that ‘ridicule Islam’: Amid furore over remarks against Prophet, AIMPLB’s message for Muslims

Amid the protests triggered by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad on a national television debate, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has urged all Muslim scholars to refrain from participating “in television debates whose sole intention is to mock and insult Islam and Muslims.”

While pointing out that such television shows are organised with the “intention” of mocking and insulting Islam, the AIMPLB stated that Muslims, by participating in these shows, “become the reason for their own direct insult by involving Islam and Muslims”.

“The intention of these programmes is not to reach any conclusion through constructive discourse, but to ridicule and defame Islam and Muslims. To gather some legitimacy, these TV channels need Muslim faces in their debates… If we boycott such programmes and TV channels, not only will it affect their TRP negatively, but they will also fail in achieving their desired outcome through these debates,’’ the AIMPLB statement read, as reported by The Indian Express.

“There are some TV channels that are not carrying out such debates to truly understand an issue or reach some conclusion. They are simply being conducted for polarising society on communal lines. They, more often than not, defame a particular community, religion and particular personalities — like in the Nupur Sharma debate. By insulting the Prophet, she had not only targeted Indian Muslims, but Muslims around the world. The backlash from the international community was, therefore, inevitable and has tarnished India’s image internationally. Our view is that by participating in such discussions, they (the TV channels and these debates) are being given legitimacy, which we will no longer do,” AIMPLB spokesperson Dr S Q R Ilyas said, reported IE.

“There should be legal action taken against those party persons who have been responsible. Legal action is being taken against protesters who are protesting their remarks, but no legal action against those who have made these objectionable remarks. We have also raised the question as to why there has been no statement or response from the Prime Minister or Home Minister about this issue. Why are they silent?,’’ Ilyas further added.