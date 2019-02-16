BoycottSidhu effect: Navjot Singh Sidhu sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show over Pulwama comments

Sidhu on Friday courted controversy when he while referring to Pakistan said that a country cannot be blamed for the act of an individual. (PTI)

Congress Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sacked from popular comedy talk show over his comments on Pulwama attack. After the attack, Sidhu on Friday courted controversy when he while referring to Pakistan said that a country cannot be blamed for the act of an individual.

His statement did not go down well with the majority of people who began an online campaign seeking his removal from The Kapil Sharma Show. Following the outrage on social media, #BoyCottSidhu became a top trend on Twitter.

Under Pressure, Sony TV decided to sack Sidhu from The Kapil Sharma Show. The Indian Express citing a source reports: “His (Sidhu) remarks have not been taken kindly by most. Also, the channel and the show was getting dragged into the unwanted controversy. This is when the team amicably decided that Navjot make a distance from the show.”

Sidhu had condemned the terror strike but tried to distance it from the establishment of Pakistan. However, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhhamed had already taken responsibility.

The Congress Minister while reacting to the attack had said: “It is a cowardly and dastardly act and I condemn it. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished.” However, he further said that nations cannot be held responsible for the acts of terrorists.

“The terrorists do not have religion. There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has it. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished. But individuals cannot be blamed for the dastardly act,” he said.

This is not the first time Siddhu made controversial remarks. Earlier, the cricketer-turned-politician visited Pakistan to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony and hugged army general Qamar Javed Bajwa.