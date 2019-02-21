‘Boycott Kashmiri’: CPI(M) says Centre must sack Tathagata Roy for outrageous comment

"Governor holds a constitutional office. As a representative of President he is expected to be a custodian of the Indian Constitution. This is not the first time he has made public comments which disgrace the post he holds and violate the fundamentals of the Indian Constitution," the statement said.

The CPIM on Thursday demanded sacking of Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy over his support for calls of boycotting Kashmir in the wake of the Pulwama attack. Describing Roy’s comments as “outrageous”, the CPI(M)’s Politburo in a statement said the governor’s endorsement comes at time when Kashmiris, particularly students, across the country were being victimised.

“Governor holds a constitutional office. As a representative of President he is expected to be a custodian of the Indian Constitution. This is not the first time he has made public comments which disgrace the post he holds and violate the fundamentals of the Indian Constitution,” the statement said. Roy on Tuesday had tweeted his support for boycott of Kashmir and Kashmiris.

“An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don’t visit Kashmir,don’t go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don’t buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree,” Roy had tweeted. The CPI(M) said, “This is a transgression and is unacceptable. The President of India must immediately sack him.”

