‘Boycott gang insulting legacy of own leaders and freedom fighters’: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday slammed the Congress and other Opposition parties for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 calling them a “boycott gang”, who are insulting their own leaders as well as freedom fighters.

In a series of tweets, Puri cited an old article of the ‘Time’ Magazine published in 1947 which he said was a must-read for those who wish they had built the magnificent new Parliament instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing the article titled ‘INDIA: Of Lovely Dawn’, Puri in a series of tweets wrote that the article “vividly describes Hindu (customs and traditions) followed on eve of independence. The #Sengol they insult now was received with Hindu rituals by PM Nehru. Now hypocrisy is on full display- attempts being made to paint it in different colours – motives ascribed, crocodile tears shed!.”

ये कहाँ आ गए हम!

Time Magazine 1947- a must read for those who wish they had built the magnificent new Parliament instead of PM @narendramodi Ji on occasion of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav & stoop to boycott the Temple of Democracy. https://t.co/HymazFMY4Y — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 26, 2023

He further said that, “On that momentous day, a havan was performed, the pithambaram made from silk & gold was wrapped around PM by representative of the Adheenam who escorted the Sengol to Delhi by a special aircraft.”

The minister lashed out at the Opposition parties saying that the “piece should show a mirror to the naysayers”.

As many as 20 Opposition parties have announced that they will be boycotting the inaugural event as it is being done by the Prime Minister, and not the President of India, who is the highest constitutional authority. However, 25 political parties are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.

The Opposition has now stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, with the Congress saying “one man’s ego and desire for self-promotion” has denied the first tribal woman President her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the complex.