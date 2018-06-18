Both AAP, BJP to blame for Delhi crisis, says Congress

The IAS officials and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government are in face off after the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February by two AAP legislators at the Chief Minister’s residence in presence of Kejriwal. (Reuters)

The Congress on Monday blamed both the BJP-led Central government and Delhi’s ruling AAP for the rift between the IAS officers and the Delhi government. “If the relation between the government of Delhi and the bureaucracy is not satisfactory, we feel that it is not only the Central government but (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal is also equally responsible,” senior Congress leader P.C. Chacko Chacko told media here.

Following this, IAS officers in Delhi were not attending routine meetings called by the Ministers and the Chief Minister. Kejriwal on Sunday assured the officers of their safety and security and urged them to “return to work” and attend ministers’ meetings.