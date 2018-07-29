Botched ‘petrol bomb attack’: Car of sacked functionary catches fire near TTV Dhinakaran’s house

Two supporters of Dhinakaran sustained minor injuries and sent to a hospital for treatment, police said adding the car was damaged partially. (ANI)

A car in which a recently sacked AMMK functionary travelled caught fire outside the residence of party leader T T V Dhinakaran here today with his supporters claiming it to be a botched “petrol bomb attack.”

While police said it was suspected that expelled functionary ‘Bullet’ Parimalam himself set the car on fire on reaching Dhinakaran’s house, the supporters of the AMMK leader alleged he intended to hurl a petrol bomb which went off accidentally.

Country made petrol bomb hurled at TTV Dhinakaran’s car by an unidentified miscreant in Chennai. Dhinakaran was not in the car at the time of the incident. His driver and personal photographer injured. #TamilNadu (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/o8r3iJix5e — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018

A senior police official said Parimalam came to the RK Nagar MLA’s house apparently to protest the action against him.

After reaching the place, he was suspected to have suddenly set his own car on fire using petrol, before fleeing the spot, the official said.

His driver had been detained and was being interrogated, the official said.

Two supporters of Dhinakaran sustained minor injuries and sent to a hospital for treatment, police said adding the car was damaged partially.

Supporters of Dhinakaran who were present at the spot claimed that Parimalam had come with an intention to “hurl petrol bomb” at Dhinakaran’s house and it exploded accidentally in the car itself.